- FORMER Zanu-PF UK Women's League chair Ruth Jabangwe-Hallas (55) died in Bulawayo while visiting her investments.
- People who have been vaccinated against coronavirus will still be expected to self-isolate if they show COVID-19 symptoms, new government advice says.
- OPPOSITION ZAPU PARTY plots SK Moyo, Cain Mathema, Sithembiso Nyoni recall from parliament.
- ZIMBABWE TO ISSUE Covid-19 ‘passport’ and be among the first countries in the world to issue out Covid-19 certificates that will be linked to the person’s passport and National Identify Document. The certificate will also be used when people are travelling in and out of the country and help in curbing the proliferation of fake Covid-19 certificates that are being used by some prospective travellers.
- IN YEAR 2000 Zim had 48 ambulances, now only 2 ambulances, available for over 2million people.
Affectionately, known as Auntie Ruth, 55, Jabangwe-Hallas passed away in Bulawayo where she was following-up on her investments in the country from her UK base.
She will be buried on Friday in Chivhu.
“The passing of Ruth Jabangwe leaves a huge gap in leadership in Zanu-PF UK especially in the Party District’s Women League.
“Whereas Ruth had stepped down from the Women’s League leadership in 2016 after serving a term to pursue her business interests, she remained an active, influential participant, a reliable and trusted adviser to us in leadership. She was a great character, very strong in Party Ideology, well versed in political knowledge and how Zanu-PF business is handled. And our Women’s League was very productive, vibrant and stable during her tenure in office, her sudden and unexpected death is a huge loss,” said Zavare, who is also the revolutionary party secretary for administration for the UK district.
Ruth Jabangwe was the Zanu-PF UK district first Women’s League chairperson when the structure was set-up in 2012.- the herald