Former Zimbabwe Warriors player hijacked and killed in South Africa.

EX ZIM, CAPS United and Wits left-back Charles Yohane, 48 hijacked and killed in South Africa.
Yohane who was now a driver fore-hailing service, Bolt was found dead in Mzimhlophe, Soweto.
Yohane played as left-back.
He was in the Warriors squad for the 2004 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.
He was coaching the Wits developmental side in South Africa.
The sad news was confirmed by top Zimbabwean radio personality, British-born Steve Vickers who said, “Tragic news that former Zimbabwe, CAPS and Wits left-back Charles Yohane has been hijacked and killed in South Africa at the age of 48. He was in the Warriors squad for 2004 AFCON. Was coaching the Wits developmental side in SA.”
Source – Byo24.