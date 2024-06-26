FORTY people escaped unharmed when an Inter Africa Bus caught fire slong Mutare Masvingo highway early Tuesday morning.

- SUSAN Chenjerai, famously known as "Mai Rwizi" from the Mukadota Family television show, has passed away at the age of 83.
FORTY PEOPLE escaped unharmed when an Inter Africa Bus caught fire along the Mutare-Masvingo highway early Tuesday morning.
Miraculously, the pre-dawn fire resulted in no casualties.
In a statement, the police said: “The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms a fire incident which occurred at the 11 kilometre peg along the Mutare-Masvingo Road on June 25, 2024 at around 0445hrs.
“An Inter Africa Bus, which was stationary, caught fire after it began to smoke from the driver’s compartment. All of the 40 passengers who were on the bus.
Source – The Herald