FOSTER CHAKA (25) A CONCESSION Godzi village, Glendale Zimbabwe, man murdered wife Winnie Magadu in a bush at White Cliff farm Concession.



Prosecutor Shiella Kudzai Maribha alleged on October 1 last year Chaka accused his now deceased wife Winnie Magadu of having an extra marital affair and lured her in a bush at White Cliff farm Concession.

Upon arrival Chaka tied his wife’s hands with a white cloth, used another cloth to cover the nose and mouth there by suffocating her to death.

Chaka left his wife’s body on the scene and went to police to file a missing person report.

Investigations proved that he had killed his wife leading to his arrest. – Byo24