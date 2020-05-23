- 'TWO ZIMBABWEANS, MURDERED, AGNESS GUNI in South Africa then cut up her body with a grinder and dumped the remains in a bin wrapped in a curtain'
- 'Lesotho PM Thabane steps down over evidence linking him to the murder of his late wife, Lipolelo Thabane'
- 4men broke into the fired minister Mutodi's Borrowdale house and stole 30 pairs of designer suits worth US$11 000.
- Buyanga accuses one of President Mnangagwa's sons, Collins, of blocking his ex Chantelle Muteswa from finalising child guardianship issues.
- UK CORONAVIRUS-351 deaths in the last 24 hours, total now 36,393 deaths
4men broke into the fired minister Mutodi’s Borrowdale house and stole 30 pairs of designer suits worth US$11 000.
Four men broke into the fired Deputy minister Mutodi;s Borrowdale house and stole 30 pairs of designer suits worth US$11 000.
State paper Herald reported that the thieves, Denver and Cosmos Zvomuya, Fidelis Martin Mandaza and Pardon Magombo, were arrested and have since appeared in court charged with theft.
They are said to have admitted to the charges when they appeared before Harare magistrate Sheunesu Matowa. – Byo24News