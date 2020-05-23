4men broke into the fired minister Mutodi’s Borrowdale house and stole 30 pairs of designer suits worth US$11 000.

Four men broke into the fired Deputy minister Mutodi;s Borrowdale house and stole 30 pairs of designer suits worth US$11 000.

State paper Herald reported that the thieves, Denver and Cosmos Zvomuya, Fidelis Martin Mandaza and Pardon Magombo, were arrested and have since appeared in court charged with theft.

They are said to have admitted to the charges when they appeared before Harare magistrate Sheunesu Matowa. – Byo24News