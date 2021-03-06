- 'COVID-19-SOUTH AFRICA IS 16TH global highest at 1,517,666 infections and 50,462 dead' 'Zweli Mkhize -Health minister.
- MAT NORTH POLICE com Makodza's lawyers complain to Com-Gen Matanga against corruption by a constable married to a (Zacc) investigating officer probing him in his criminal abuse of office case.
- OVER 12 500 INDIGENOUS CHILONGA CHIREDZI VILLAGERS DISPLACED by Mnangagwa's cronies at Dendairy family farm.
- RTD Gen, VP Chiwenga's three minor children are in the care of maids after he blocked their mum Marry from seeing them
FOUR PRISON OFFICERS BASED AT MUTARE REMAND PRISON pr died on the spot after the vehicle they were travelling in collided with a haulage truck at Selbourne, along Mutare-Nyanga Road this afternoon.Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services spokesperson, Liberty Mhlanga confirmed the accident.He however could not be drawn into revealing more details about the accident and referred questions to Superintendent Ukama, who is the officer-in-charge at Mutare Remand Prison.Supt Ukama could not be reached for comment as he was said to have rushed to the scene. manicapost.