FROM TUESDAY 21-05-22, SERVING ARMED FORCES PERSONNEL who are taking suppressive treatment for HIV, and whose blood tests show no detectable virus, will now be recognised as fully fit for all service.

From Tuesday, serving personnel who are taking suppressive treatment for HIV, and whose blood tests show no detectable virus, will now be recognised as fully fit for all service. The policy change also applies to anyone wishing to join the military.

The announcement follows the decision last year to allow those taking pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) medication to prevent HIV infection to join the armed forces with immediate effect.

Campaigners welcomed the change but called for remaining barriers to military aircrew and air traffic controllers being allowed to take PrEP to be lifted.

Approving medication use in aviation is a lengthy-process because of the potential risk from side-effects. A policy allowing the use of PrEP by aircrew and air traffic controllers was endorsed in March 2020, and it is hoped it will be ratified next month.

Lt Cdr Oli Brown, who serves with the navy, said: “From today I can be considered fully fit by the Royal Navy for the first time since I told them about my HIV diagnosis. Being labelled as limited deployable made me question myself and doubt my capability – it took a toll on my mental health. The biggest thing about this change is knowing that no one else will feel how I did.

“The message is loud and clear – people living with HIV are not limited in any way. I take one tablet a day which makes my HIV undetectable and that I can’t pass it on. There is no reason why I, or anyone else, should be restricted in the armed forces and today’s change reflects that reality.”

Ian Green, the chief executive at Terrence Higgins Trust, said: “Forty years since the start of the HIV epidemic, this historic rule change shows the truly remarkable progress that’s been made.”

Green called for “an end to the final barrier in place”, which stopped military aircrew and air traffic controllers taking PrEP “to protect themselves against the virus”, adding: “This must be reviewed and implemented as soon as possible.”

The chief of defence people, Lt Gen James Swift, said: “This welcome change in policy is a recognition of the superb medical advancements that have been made and the decisive work by those that helped to bring about these changes.

“We will continue to ensure that all our people have the best experience possible, where their health and wellbeing is prioritised, and they can serve with pride and feel valued and supported in a modern armed forces.”

The policy will ensure that people living with HIV will be provided personal medical supplies to last throughout their deployment. If this should become lost or damaged, it can be replaced using the same process that already exists for other personnel needing regular medication.

