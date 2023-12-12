FULL LIST: ZIMBABWE police publish full list of drug dealers in Zimbabwe

FULL LIST: Zimbabwe Police publish major drug dealers list in Zimbabwe

by Nkululeko Nkomo

In an unprecedented move to combat the growing drugs and substance abuse, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has publicly named and shamed individuals suspected of involvement in drug-related activities. The announcement comes in conjunction with the intensified efforts of the National Committee on the Elimination of Drugs and Substance Abuse, showcasing a commitment to eradicate this societal threat.

In a press statement on the 12th of December 2023, Assistant Commissioner Nyathi emphasized the resolve of the ZRP to take decisive action against drug lords and suppliers. The list provided includes individuals who have either faced convictions in court or are currently on remand.

The named individuals are as follows:

Evans Dube (32) Leeroy Bruce Tungama (28) Gift Maunda (31) Tinashe Murenzvi (24) Nokhutaba Sibanda (31) Lindiwe Mhlanga (25) Onita Dube (31) David Dhidha (48) Raccbi Matekenya (35) Shylin Maredza (31) Anymore Chiseko (28) Tawanda Sibindi (18) Tinashe Nyakunzu (29) Zenzo Mhlanga (43) Simbarashe Mukucha (22) Hilary Motsi Thembekile Zulu (24) Ronald Mhlanga (24) Honest Ndlovu (22) Linda Sibanda (32) Salatine Dzangare (52) Mercy Muzulu (29) Hitler Tafadzwa Jungura (34) Ellen Munetsi (32) Christina Tsikwa (67) Bobby Kambangura (27) Tafadzwa Tambudzai (21) Pride Jeferry Machidza (31) Alabi Braima (32) Khulekani Moyo (33) Nomatter Muchemwa (25) Marry Muchemwa (37) Attorney Rudo (34) Bonface Mufundisi (26) Joseph Muleya (23) Nyaradzai Chipfuma Kirt Ndlovu (24) Cleopas Moyo (21) Cohen Nyakarenga (35)

National Complaints Desk at (0242) 703631 or via WhatsApp at 0712 800 197.

Source – Byo24.