‘GAS FLARES in NIGERIA could help resolve Europe’s energy crisis but instead it’s fuelling a health emergency’

‘GAS FLARES IN NIGERIA could help resolve Europe’s energy crisis – instead it’s fuelling a health emergency’

In Nigeria’s oil-rich south, companies are burning off so much excess gas it’s enough to power the whole of sub-Saharan Africa.

On the sprawling edge of Port Harcourt, a city in Nigeria’s oil-rich south, metal towers shoot jets of red and golden flame into the sky. Even at a distance from the flares the air is thick and hot to breathe saturated with toxic pollutants.

Yet life persists here. Every morning, around 5am, dozens of women can be seen drying sheets of cassava under the searing heat. It is dangerous work: two locals recently died when the gas flare shot out, while others have had their skin burned off in flaring accidents.

Across Nigeria, more than 230,000 people live within two kilometres of a gas flare, breathing in the black fumes and toxins they produce.

Companies use the flares to burn off natural gas that is produced when drilling for oil – a cheaper, easier option than storing it. Globally, the amount of gas lost through flaring is enough to power the whole of sub-Saharan Africa, the World Bank says.

As the continent’s largest flaring nation, Nigeria has made efforts to crack down on the practice: between 2018 and 2019, government-issued penalties related to illegal gas flaring rose from £12.5 million to £247 million. But progress has been slow.

Women dry cassava in the sun against the backdrop of a gas flare

Women dry cassava in the sun against the backdrop of a gas flare CREDIT: Tom Brown

The consequences are proving devastating. In Port Harcourt, the most populous city in the Niger Delta, the prevalence of birth defects stands at 20.73 per 1,000 live births, compared with 04.15 in the South East of Nigeria, and 05.51 in the North East of the country, according to a study from 2022.

“The main explanation for this [health] woe in the Delta is that the region has been plagued with significant environmental pollution over the past 52 years by the products of crude oil production and many other sources,” said the authors of the paper.

Reporters measured the air across Port Harcourt and found that the amount of particulate matter small enough to enter the lungs was double the levels recommended as safe by the World Health Organization (WHO). In parts of the city, particulate levels were four times the WHO’s safety guidelines.

Cassva left out to dry as flares in the distance burn

Cassva left out to dry as flares in the distance burn CREDIT: Tom Brown

Breathing in large particle pollution can irritate the eyes, nose, and throat. Smaller particles, called PM2.5, are more dangerous as they can get into the deep parts of the lungs – or even into the blood – and cause long-term breathing difficulties.

Dr Bieye Briggs, a public health physician at the University of Port Harcourt who studies the health effects of gas flaring, said his own two-year-old daughter had become a victim of the city’s high pollution level.

“Three weeks ago, I woke up in the middle of the night,” he says. “When I woke up I saw my wife crying, seated by my daughter. She couldn’t breathe and my wife was crying. I felt very helpless. I’m a medical doctor, I help other people, I help other patients, and yet I cannot help my child.”

‘No choice but to do this work’

The women who work close to the flaring towers at Otu-Jeremi gas plant, located on the edge of the city, say they have developed various health complications, ranging from poor eyesight to breathing difficulties to constant headaches. Their babies, strapped to their backs as they work under the burning flames, will likely suffer from these same conditions.

“But we have no choice but to do this work,” says Joy, a cassava seller from the Warri neighbourhood who uses the flare towers at Otu-Jeremi to dry her product. Without the heat generated by the flames, the cassava sheets cannot be prepared and sold at the local market. “We have to support our families,” she adds.

But many people from Warri, laid low by ill health, have had enough.

On the day that reporters visited the Otu-Jeremi gas site, a small protest of 40 people had gathered. One woman said that her daughter had become so ill as a result of the flaring that she was now bedbound. “The government could solve it if they wanted to,” the mother adds.

Gas flare in Port Harcourt

The region has been plagued with significant environmental pollution after more than 50 years of crude oil production CREDIT: Tom Brown

Eni, an Italian oil giant with investments across Africa, owns the largest number of gas flaring sites in and around Port Harcourt and has been responsible for the most flaring in Nigeria since 2018, according to analysis of publicly available satellite data.

Some locals have tried to fight back against Eni, but with little success. One youth activist named Comrade Collins Trueman Opumie recently sued a subsidiary of Eni, along with the Nigerian state security, for what he says amounts to imprisonment and torture

Having made a name for himself in demanding that local oil resources be handed over to the indigenous people of the Niger Delta, Opumie says that he was arrested by security guards in a town outside of Port Harcourt in August 2016 and driven to a local cemetery, where he was threatened with death.

Opumie says he was subsequently masked, thrown into a vehicle and driven to Abuja, the capital of Nigeria. There, he was taken to a detention centre in the city, known as the ‘Hot Room,’ where he was tortured and held for two years.

The activist believes the Department of State Services and Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) collaborated in abducting and torturing him. Opumie is suing both for £15.7 million.

“NAOC firmly rejects allegations of its involvement in the violation of fundamental human rights alleged by the claimant as reported in the publication,” said Eni, responding to a request for comment.

Employees of the Afam VI power plant walk past a gas pipeline at the plant in Port Harcourt

Investors have begun looking at ways to capitalise on byproduct gas going to waste in countries like Nigeria CREDIT: FLORIAN PLAUCHEUR/AFP/Getty Images

Oil rigs were built in the Niger Delta, one of the most polluted places on the planet, throughout the 1950s and 60s by western petro giants such as Shell and Chevron. Yet with the focus on drawing oil from the ground, these sites were not built to capture the gas releases that accompanied these operations.

As a result, this gas is often simply burned when companies run out of space to store it, wasting a dwindling resource and wreaking environmental havoc through methane and CO2 emissions.

In total, the nation loses more than £12.7 million worth of energy to gas flaring every year, according to government reports.

“In Nigeria, the main product is oil and so the so-called ‘associated gas’ was just seen as this byproduct,” says Daniel Zavala-Araiza, senior scientist at the Environmental Defense Fund (EDF). “That means many countries didn’t initially think of having the infrastructure needed to capture the gas.”

But as gas prices rose following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, investors have started looking at ways to capitalise on associated gas that is going to waste in countries like Nigeria.

People evacuate their houses by boat pass smoke and flames from a burning oil pipeline belonging to Shell Petroleum Development Company across the Opobo Channel in Asagba Okwan Asarama about 50kms south-west of Port Harcourt, Nigeria

An increase in oil pipeline attacks has spooked international investors CREDIT: George Osodi/AP

The International Energy Agency estimates the amount of gas burned annually is enough to replace approximately 60 per cent of supplies that were delivered from Russia to Europe prior to 2022. Capturing the gas can also be achieved using existing technology, without significant investment in gas infrastructure, experts say.

Matthew Baldwin, deputy director of the EU Commission’s energy department, said last year that the bloc was looking to Nigeria to make up oil and gas supplies previously imported from Russia.

Yet a recent increase in oil pipeline attacks across Nigeria, and the rising operational costs this brings, has spooked international investors. Shell and TotalEnergies – both of which have operated in the country for years – are now attempting to sell their Nigerian assets, citing higher costs needed to protect their facilities.

Militia groups often sabotage oil pipelines out of frustration, while others do so in an attempt to scrape a living from illegally refining stolen oil. After stealing the fuel, thieves will attempt to set up make-shift refineries in mangrove forests – a risky process that involves boiling the oil in a hollowed-out drum.

“Only ash was left,” says a former artisanal refiner called Mumboh, describing finding the remains of his friend after an illegal refinery exploded

As the country’s energy and pollution crisis shows no signs of fading, many Nigerians are now championing a transition away from fossil fuel. One of them is Fyneface Dumnamene, an environmental activist and local journalist from Port Harcourt.

Dumnamene is working to provide solar panels to local communities in the Niger Delta, with the aim of making them less reliant on illegally refined oil products – reducing the demand for stolen fuel and decreasing pipeline attack.

Dr Briggs says stopping gas flaring could transform the lives of thousands of Nigerians who lack access to healthcare in the south, protecting generations of childrens from birth defects and breathing difficulties.

Activists and local groups are advocating an amendment to Nigeria’s Environmental Impact Assessment Act, requiring energy companies to pour 20 per cent of their profit back into local communities affected by gas flaring, but the bill has stalled in the national parliament.

Despite the opportunity to monetise excess gas, oil companies continue to flare – endangering the lives of thousands of people across southern Nigeria.

“Flaring activity should be put behind us, but up to this date, nobody has been able to do that,” says King Johnson Ologho Erieyowe, a community leader who lives on the outskirts of a mangrove forest in the Delta. “It is a long battle.”

This project was funded by the European Journalism Centre, through the Global Health Security Call. This programme is supported by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Protect yourself and your family by learning more about Global Health Security

Source -Telegraph January 2023.