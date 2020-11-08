GENIUS ‘Ginimbi Kadungure’ died on the spot early Sunday morning in a head-on car accident along Borrowdale Road, in Harare.

Exiled former minister Saviour Kasukuwere also confirmed Ginimbi’s death.



“This is unbearable. A young man who worked hard and enjoyed hard is no more! The flower has wilted! Go well Boss Ginimbi. MHDSRIP,” said Kasukuwere.

www.newzimbabwevision.com says , its interesting that the internet is awash with allegations about this being a stage managed accident and death by the militarised Mnangagwa Zanu pf regime. It is alleged that Ginimbis close association to a female friend Pokello, who is Emmerson Mnangagwa’s son’s girlfriend may is the real reason why he died this morning. He allegedly was shot then placed in the vehicle which was set on fire,….what do you know,..speak up, we need to know and let the whole world know! This is scaringly similar to Peter Pamire’s death over Grace Mugabe in the late 90’s in the same area, a death which allegedly had Mugabe’s hand in it,..tell us what do you know?



Sources say Ginimbi was speeding when he crashed and was thrown out of the vehicle, which later burst into flames. He is the owner of Pioneer Gas and PIKO Group.



A relative told the media this morning that the businessman had two other passengers in his car who were “burnt beyond recognition”.

Their identities could not be readily established.

Kadungure, according to the relative, managed to exit the car soon after the crash but died immediately.

The crash happened along a curve just before Hatcliff suburb on the road to Domboshava. The businessman owned a mansion in the peri-urban settlement.

Witnesses say he was speeding.

The driver of the Honda Fit car that got involved in the accident with Ginimbi survived the crash but is said to be in shock.

His death follows that of his mother just a few months ago.- newzimbabwe