Germany laws on possession, growing of cannabis for over 18s

Posted on by newzimbabwevision

MOST LENIENT LAWS in Europe on cannabis growing and possession in Europe passed in Germany from April 2024.

GERMAN MPs have  approved a new law allowing possession of 25 g cannabis in public, 50g at home and maximum 3 plants for over 18year olds. Sibusiso Ngwenya .

