GHANAIAN SINGLE MOTHER, CYNTHIA KUDJI, AND HER DAUGHTER and her daughter have graduated from the same medical school at the same time

According to a post by the Ghana Physicians and Surgeons Foundation on Facebook, the feat by the two women is the first time to have a mother and daughter “attend medical school at the same time and match at the same institution”.

Dr. Cynthia Kudji began her healthcare career as a nursing assistant in a nursing home and was soon on an upward trajectory that took her through nursing school to become a hospital RN, and eventually, a nurse practitioner serving rural communities throughout Louisiana and Alabama.

But a trip back home to Ghana confirmed her desire to become a physician.

And now, these groundbreaking women have made it by becoming medical doctors.

They will be starting their residency at LSU Health New Orleans. ghanaweb

