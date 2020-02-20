“Ginimbi” who was granted $10 000 bail after 2 week imprisonment has been arrested on a fresh charge in court today where he had gone for routine remand for another matter in which he was recently granted bail by the High court.

Kadungure was last week granted $10 000 bail after a two-week stint in remand prison. He is facing fraud charges for allegedly undervaluing excise duty for a Bentley Continental GT to the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra).

On the fresh charge, Ginimbi is accused of forging documents which he used to import a Rolls Royce from South Africa thereby prejudicing Zimra US$90 260.10 for unpaid duty.

Hararae regional magistrate Mr Hosea Mujaya then freed Ginimbi on $5000 bail. As part of his bail conditions, he was ordered to report to police twice a month. He was also ordered to continue residing at his given address and not to interfere with State witnesses. herald

