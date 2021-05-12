- AROUND A MILLION TEXTMESSAGES to book a Covid vaccine are being sent to 38 and 39-year-olds in England.
- ZIMBABWE'S PATRIOTIC BILL, a law to punish people who are deemed "unpatriotic" because they criticise the country when abroad, unsettles activists.
- Seh Calaz insults the late Ndebele king, HRH King Lobengula and the whole of the Ndebele nation.
- CHIYANGWA IN SOUTHLEA PARK COMMUNITY SCHOOL wrangle over privatisation.
GIVEMORE PANGANAYI, A BUSINESSMAN who disappeared at a party at the Harare International Conference Centre on 5 May 2021 has been found dead in a non-functioning elevator.
Givemore Panganayi, a popular Harare businessman, reportedly attended a party at the conference venue inside the Rainbow Towers Hotel in the company of the singer Suluman Chimbetu.
Friends said he stood up during the night to answer a call on his mobile phone, but he never returned.
A police source told ZimLive the decomposing remains of Panganayi were discovered by a hotel employee on Tuesday afternoon in a non-functioning lift.
The body was recovered to Parirenyatwa Hospital by police officers later in the evening for a post-mortem.
Rainbow Towers spokesperson Pride Khumbula said: “We have no comment.”- zimlive