GLOBAL POLLUTION AND HOW CITIES RANK amongst the 20 worst urban air polluted nations, Pakistan ranks 1ST for urban air pollution, with the unenviable title of the most polluted country in the world

The 20 worst urban air polluted nations, Pakistan ranks 1ST for urban air pollution, with the unenviable title of the most polluted country in the world



PAKISTAN RANKS 1ST for urban air pollution. Pakistan has the unenviable title of the most polluted country in the world, with Peshawar, Rawalpindi and Karachi among the worst affected cities. More than 310,000 deaths a year are caused by pollution, according to a study in the medical journal Lancet. A lawsuit over the government’s failure to tackle the issue finally prompted action this year, including forcing industrial firms to install air-cleaning filters and fining drivers whose vehicles breach legal limits.

QATAR RANKS 2ND for urban air pollution.Qatar may be among the richest nations in the world, but little of its vast wealth has been used to reduce eye-watering levels of pollution. The Daily Telegraph reports that the oil- and gas-rich state produces more CO2 emissions per person than any other country. The air is so bad that half an hour of cycling actually does more harm than good, according to The Guardian.



AFGHANISTAN RANKS 3RD for urban air pollution.The mountains that surround Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, trap polluted air and dust over the city. The poor quality of fuel used by many homes and businesses worsens the problem, and citizens sometimes wear face masks when outside. Many foreign troops reportedly believe the huge levels of human excrement which flow into open drains in the streets also play a part. Yet studies suggest this may just be an urban myth, according to the New York Times.



BANGLADESH RANKS 4TH for urban air pollution. Environmental protection laws exist in Bangladesh, but some blame the lobbying power of big textile and clothing firms for how little they are enforced. The New York Times reports how such firms’ factories ooze toxic waste into local water sources, ruining rice paddies, fish stocks and supplies of drinking water. Sometimes the smell is so strong and harmful that schoolchildren and teachers alike in industrial areas often become dizzy and struggle to concentrate.



EGYPT RANKS 5TH for urban air pollution , with frequent haze over Cairo shows why Egypt ranks fifth for air pollution in the WHO rankings. Eco Experts actually rank Egypt’s capital as the world’s most polluted city, using a wider measure including noise and night pollution. The heat, low rainfall and heavy traffic are largely behind Cairo’s poor air, according to Forbes.



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES RANKS 6TH for urban air pollutionHeavy dust storms often swirl across the United Arab Emirates in the summer, with serious consequences for the air its citizens breathe. A respiratory expert recently told local newspaper The National the storms carry silica crystals, dust mites and infections. The government has condemned international organisations for grouping natural phenomena like dust storms together with man-made causes when calculating pollution levels, however.



MONGOLIA RANKS 7TH for urban air pollutionFew places have more polluted air in the winter than the Mongolian city of Ulaanbaatar, which can reach more than 130 times above recommended limits. Pregnant women and children suffer most from the widespread use of raw coal to keep warm, according to UNICEF. Respiratory illnesses in the city have more than doubled in the past 10 years, while pneumonia is now the second biggest killer of young children



INDIA RANKS 8TH for Urban air pollutionAs many as 300 people were arrested recently for breaching new restrictions on Diwali firework displays, as they leave thick smoke full of pollutants all over Delhi. The air in India’s traffic-clogged capital is sometimes so bad it is as harmful as smoking 50 cigarettes a day, according to The Daily Telegraph. One businessman told the newspaper the smog felt like a “gas chamber”. The Central Pollution Control Board recently recorded Delhi’s air quality as ‘severe’, while solar energy firm Eco Experts named Delhi as the second worst city (behind Cairo) on combined rankings of air, sound and light pollution.



BAHRAIN RANKS 9TH for urban air pollutionThe presence of nearby deserts causes severe dust storms in parts of the Middle East, with dirt and other materials caught up in the storms keeping people inside and even proving fatal.



NEPAL RANKS 10TH for urban air pollution, a fact recognised globally because, the poorer parts of southern and eastern Asia have some of the highest urban pollution, with annual levels averaging over five times the recommended limits. In Nepal, it has contributed to rising rates of lung and skin disease, according to the BBC. Even major landmarks like Buddha’s birthplace of Lumbini have been affected by industrial activity nearby. Tourists have reported breathing issues and monks occasionally have to wear masks.



GHANA RANKS 11TH for urban air pollution, with a death toll of 13,000 people a year due to its poor air, causing severe respiratory illnesses which ccount for one in 10 hospital visits in the east African nation of Ghana.

JORDAN RANKS 12TH for urban air pollution, with hundreds of factories as well as workshops that grind scrap plastic, playing a major role in pollution levels in the capital Amman’s industrial Sahab district. The kingdom ranks 12th worst worldwide for levels of tiny pollutants in the air.



CHINA RANKS 13 TH for urban air pollution, with toxic smog that often envelopes China’s unusually densely populated cities. China has the fifth highest mortality rates from pollution. Coal-fired plants’ emissions kill 300,000 people a year, so the government is now cracking down on them heavily and embracing nuclear power.



SENEGAL RANKS 14TH for urban air pollution due to air in Senegal’s capital, Dakar, which suffers from a high concentration of industries, ageing cars, coal-fired power plants, the burning of waste and dusty winds from the Sahara.



TURKEY RANKS 15TH for urban air pollution, with some of Europe’s most polluted cities, including Istanbul and Igdir being Turkis using low-quality coal, for heating and transport. The Turkish city of Istanbul also ranks among Eco Experts’ 10 global cities with the most sound, air and light pollution overall. Loud noise and light may not appear as serious as dirty air, but they can disrupt people’s sleep – which has knock-on effects on mental and physical health.



BULGARIA RANKS 16TH for urban air pollution, often the worst in Europe over the last decade. 20th-century heavy industrialisation – and indifference to the environment – when Bulgaria formed part of the Soviet Union has cast a long shadow on the country. Pollution in Bulgaria’s capital, Sofia, gets worse due to Bulgaria’s location in a bowl-shaped valley. Young and old people are urged to stay inside and drivers told not to use their cars when air quality sinks to intolerable levels, according in Bulgaria.



MAURITIUS RANKS 17 TH for urban air pollutionAmazingly, Mauritius is an island paradise, whose rapid transition from an agricultural to an industrial economy has placed massive pressure on its environment, with many new factories, homes and hotels contributing to high pollution across Mauritius, sometimes so poor that children develop rashes and older people suffer heart problems.



PERU RANKS 18TH WORST NATION for urban air pollution.Lima is identified as the capital of the Americas, with the worst air of any major city in the region, followed by La Paz in Bolivia and Santiago in Chile. The Peruvian Times reports that the authorities have reduced the number of old and harmful public buses on Lima’s roads, but a sharp increase in private car use has kept pollution levels high.



SERBIA RANKS 19TH WORST NATION for urban air pollution.Worldwide, Eastern Europe and the Balkans hold the highest pollution-linked death rates , with poor air quality mainly because, much of Western Europe has moved away from coal-fired power plants, but they remain crucial in countries like Serbia, who commonly use wood and coal stoves which lower air quality.



IRAN RANKS 20TH WORST NATION for urban air pollution and its poverty-ridden eastern city of Zabol is the most polluted in the world. Iran experiences frequent dust storms referred to locally as the "120-day wind" which wreak havoc on daily life. Iran's schools and official buildings are usually forced to shut down, while the authorities distribute face masks to the public.

