Gokwe South Rural district council chief executive Velani has died after 2 strokes in 3 months.



A family friend and workmate, Mr Jabulani Gute confirmed the death of Mr Velani in the early hours of today. He said Mr Velani, who served as chief executive for 20 years, suffered a stroke mid-December and another one late last month.

“He then passed on in the early hours of today. I was called at around 1am. When I arrived, we took him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead,” said Mr Gute.

He said mourners are gathered at Mr Velani’s Green Valley house in Gokwe town.

He is survived by his wife and four children.Herald