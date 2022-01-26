GOOGLE APPOINTS JAMES MANYIKA, a Zimbabwean as Senior Vice President of Technology and Society. He will report directly to Alphabet’s (Google’s parent company) CEO Sundar Pichai and will be working on the impact of technology on society and the environment.

“I’m thrilled that James Manyika will be joining Google’s leadership team. He’s spent decades working at the intersection of technology and society and has advised a number of businesses, academic institutions and governments along the way.”

James Manyika is a senior Partner at McKinsey & Company; Chairman and Director, McKinsey Global Institute

James Manyika is a senior partner and board member at McKinsey & Company and chairman and director of McKinsey Global Institute, where he has led research on technology and the economy.

Manyika was appointed vice chair of the Barack Obama administration’s Global Development Council and served on the Commerce Department’s Digital Economy Board and the National Innovation Board. He has served on task forces related to technology and the economy, most recently co-chairing the CFR Task Force on U.S. innovation and national security. The governor of California appointed him to co-chair the California Future of Work Commission.

He serves on the boards of the MacArthur and Hewlett Foundations, the Broad Institute of Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), and Harvard and on research boards at MIT, Harvard, Stanford, and Oxford. He is a visiting professor at Oxford’s Blavatnik School of Government and a member of the National Academies of Science, Engineering, and Medicine’s committee on responsible computing. He is a fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences and the Royal Society of Arts, a distinguished fellow of Stanford’s AI Institute, a visiting fellow of All Souls, and a fellow of DeepMind.

At Oxford, he was a member of the Robotics Research Lab and a fellow of Balliol College. He was a visiting scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Labs and a faculty exchange fellow at MIT. A Rhodes Scholar, Manyika received his BSc in electrical engineering from the University of Zimbabwe and his MA, MSc, and DPhil from Oxford in AI and robotics, mathematics, and computer science, respectively. Online, Council on Foreign Relations.