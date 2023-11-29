GOSPEL musician Ivy Kombo and husband Admire Chasi trial

GOSPEL musician, Ivy Kombo, husband Admire Kasi trial for fraudulently acquiring fake law practicing certificates

The trial of gospel musician Ivy Kombo and her husband Admire Kasi, fake law practicing certificates

who are being charged for fraudulently acquiring fake certificates to practice law in Zimbabwe, has been postponed.

This was after the defence highlighted that they were served with State papers yesterday and needed time to prepare.

The couple is being charged with fraud and perjury.

Prosecutor Anesu Chirenje advised the court that the State was now ready to commence trial and would merge their docket with that of the main suspect in the whole scam, Huggins Duri.

Chirenje told the court that in 2013, the couple graduated from the University of Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, with a Bachelor of Laws degree.

But as with all those graduating from foreign law schools, the couple had to obtain a certificate of completion from the Council for Legal Education (CLE) by writing and passing conversion examinations so they could practice Law in Zimbabwe.

According to the State, Kombo approached Shorai Tafadzwa Mupunga, a CLE official, to assist her to register and write these conversion examinations.

Mupunga advised Kombo that she would engage Duri, the suspended secretary for CLE, who is already on remand.

The court heard that sometime in 2022, Mupunga approached Duri who said he would issue conversion certificates without the couple writing the conversion examinations if they paid US$1 100.

The couple allegedly paid through Mupunga who handed the money to Duri, who in turn “certified” that the couple had written and passed eight conversion subjects.

Duri then gave the certificates to Mupunga, who passed them on to Kombo and her husband.

The two were arrested by a team the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission.

Source – newsday