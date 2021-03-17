- The NHS has been told “there will be a significant reduction” in COVID vaccine appointments and supply from the end of March 2021, according to a leaked letter.
- MDC Alliance MPs Biti, Madzimure, Chikwinya and 3 other MPs have been recalled from parliament by their former party, the People's Democratic Party (PDP).
- Gokwe South Rural district council chief executive Velani has died after 2 strokes in 3 months.
- BREAKING NEWS: Former MDC-T spokesperson Obert Gutu and Senator James Makore have joined Zanu PF.
- PDP sec gen Rukanda has recalled MP Biti , MP Madzimure , MP Chikwinya, MP Phulu , MP Mahlangu and MP Tsunga from parliament
GOVERNMENT yesterday lifted Covid-19 lockdown by allowing restaurants and all sports to resume for the first time in over a year.
GOVERNMENT yesterday lifted Covid-19 regulations by allowing restaurants and all sporting activities to resume for the first time in over a year.
Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa announced the move during a post-Cabinet media briefing in Harare, where she warned that businesses which violate the prescribed COVID-19 safety protocols would be closed immediately.
“Cabinet also agreed that all sporting activities will now resume and observe standard operating procedures,” she said.
“Restaurants are now allowed to open for sit-ins at 50% sitting capacity, under strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines. Those found breaking the restrictions will be closed immediately,” she said.
Cabinet’s announcement will bring to life the Premier Soccer League which has not been active since March last year.
The lifting of the ban on sit-in facilities also brought a huge relief to restaurant operators who recently approached government saying their businesses were choking under the lockdown measures. – newsday