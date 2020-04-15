





A old great-grandmother (106 ), thought to be Britain's oldest patient to recover from coronavirus, has been discharged from Birmingham's City Hospital .

Connie Titchen was applauded by staff as she left Birmingham’s City Hospital on Tuesday, after three weeks.

Retired shop worker Ms Titchen, from the city, was admitted in mid-March with suspected pneumonia, the hospital said.

She said: “I feel very lucky that I’ve fought off this virus.”

In a statement released by Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, Ms Titchen said she could not “wait to see” her family. bbc

