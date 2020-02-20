GVT appoints Mass Media trustees, following a 20 year dormant Zimbabwe Mass Media Trust, which interestingly is the majority shareholder in Zimpapers.

ZIMBABWE GOVERNMENT appoints Mass Media trustees beginning with the appointment of six trustees by President Mnangagwa, following a 20 year dormant Zimbabwe Mass Media Trust, which interestingly is the majority shareholder in Zimpapers.

A Lawyer, Trust chairman and Zimpapers chairman Honour Piniel Mkushi will chair the trust again and the trustee will be Zimpapers board chairman Tommy Sithole, Ms Patience Gawe, ex police spokesperson Ms Charity Charamba, historian and educationist Pathisa Nyathi, and ex Midlands State University Vice Chancellor Professor Ngwabi Bhebe.

Zanu pf Nick Mangwana Mangwana told says that the Second Republic has put corporate governance issues at the heart of everything it is doing. More news to follow.



Im very familiar with this system. Zanu pf, monopolises wealth and power, blocks devolution, centralises control and thrives on maintaining a firm grip on information dissemination, who can say anything, how, when and what to say.

I have always been defiant to oppressive authority by the Zanu pf regime from as far back as the Mugabe days at University of Zimbabwe in the early 1990s.

I was fortunate enough to spot this at an early age and used my position to benefit the nation through information dissemination in issues that directly affect the ordinary person including human rights, good governance, accountability, transparency, housing, employment, development, girl child, equality, gender, peace, climate change, pollution, youth, freedom and more issues that directly affect the ordinary person.

I was appointed as the National Head of Training and Mass media in Agritex in 1994 straight from University and because I am multilingual, being fluent in English, Ndebele and Shona I was able to relocate to Bulawayo and still run the National Agritex Mass media system and training.

I was in charge of 7 farming radio programmes on ZBC, which meant I would be on the road nationwide into the deepest, remote areas recording radio programmes with staff and rural farmers and commercial farmers for weekly recording at Bulawayo Montrose ZBC studios for broadcast on Radio 2 and Radio 4 which were 1) Nhau Dzevarimi, 2) Kuchengetedzwa kwezvipfuwoi, 3) Tinokushevedzai Varimi, and the Ndebele versions of these programmes 4)Izindaba Zabalimi, 5)-Ukugcinwa kwezifuyo, 6)-Sibiza Abalimi and the English version Farm Diary on Radio 1.

This was busy schedule but I was never going to fully exercise independence of thought under the Mugabe Zanu pf regime, so when opportunity arose two years later I joined an NGO as the Projects officer heading the Outreach department. This was an exciting opportunity as it entailed, writing, editing, translation of documents across three languages for staff and the grass roots people. I already had a wide well established working base across rural and commercial farming areas so it was a smooth flow. This is how and why I was able to speak out and be the voice of the voiceless in matters that directly affect the ordinary person.

Again because I was an unchained spirit, freely writing articles in English Shona and Ndebele including titles such as 1)The Police and your Rights, 2)Amapholisa lamalungelo Enu 3) Mapurisa nekodzero dzenyu, 4) Economic Structural Adjustment Programme (ESAP), 5) You and your Councillor 6) You and your Votes, 6) Year 2000 elections, a critical election as this was the first general election which MDC then under Richard Morgan Tsvangirai took part in, the year Mugabe fully realised that the natives were on the war path and wanted freedom, so he tightened the screws especially around, freedom of expression, human rights, media and much more.

Its just funny that now between twenty five to thirty years later, opposition are daily demanding the same rights and freedoms , people like me documented and distributed publicly way back then and alerted the people and sadly the government about the level of oppression in place.

Zanu pf has never changed, its stuck into its retrogressive nature and thrives on dis-information, denial of rights and freedom, as you can see from some of the titles I tackled fearlessly under the repressive Mugabe regime, pictured here. I established independence from oppressive authority in the free Western world and have set up platforms for the people as below: Zimbabwe has a wide base of skills and knowledge and experience spread across the globe, which opposition fail to utilise. There is a need to unite all this wealth of knowledge irrespective of race, religion, gender, tribe and political orientation , around the future of the motherland and lead a united , credible, formidable people based platform of defiance to oppression.

This Zanu pf mess has gone on for too long and its simply foolish that we sit back and plan to vote in 2023 to remove Zanu pf, a continuous 5 year repeat of stole elections by Zanu pf since Independence on 18 April 1980.

The knowledge, skills and ideas are abundant but there is too much greed and hatred amongst a heavily broken opposition in mineral, land and resources wealth Zimbabwe Republic , with too many Zanu pf leaders, Business Cartels, Global forces and other interested parties out to amass wealth from the continuous chaos in place.

The fact of the matter is that with all these players involved, the people are at the bottom end of the food chain,..absolutely irrelevant in the matter! The most painful aspect is that even those wealthy Zimbabweans spread out globally, are benefiting massively from the chaos and corruption in place and wouldnt have it any other way. Take for example, the media worldwide, thrives on news, as no news is not good news.

It is the bad things that generate readership, sponsorship and adverts and control over the media by the corrupt wealthy figures. Lest you forget, it is the same things that generate profits and employment across the media and thats why governments rush to draw media into their camps when they come into power. The media will be in place to influence thoughts and opinions through what they disseminate, mostly running with the prevaling governments agenda,..Im just saying Wake up Zimbabwe, show wisdom in your choice of media to follow! DISCUSS! Sibusiso Ngwenya

WELCOME EVERYONE: 297,774 MEMBERS, A Quarter of a million members, thank you for the fast growth, participation and continuous encouragement to others to join the group, and engage other progressive minded people in respectful and inclusive debate focused on information dissemination in issues that directly affect the ordinary person including human rights, good governance, accountability, transparency, housing, employment, development, girl child, equality, gender, peace, climate change, pollution, youth, freedom and more issues that directly affect the ordinary person. Information dissemination empowers the readers so that they are better placed to make well informed decisions and choices such as voting.

