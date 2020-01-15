‘GVT bans MDC by enforcing unconstitutional regulations and laws that prevent the MDC President Chamisa from holding any public meetings’

‘HUMAN RIGHTS ABUSE Alert and Gross Inhumanity Fears as gvt bans MDC by enforcing unconstitutional regulations and laws that prevent the MDC President Advocate Nelson Chamisa from holding any public meetings’

*Human Rights Abuse Alert and Gross Inhumanity Fears* The Zimbabwe government has banned the MDC by putting in place and enforcing unconstitutional regulations and laws that prevent the MDC President Advocate Nelson Chamisa from addressing any public meetings. Meanwhile, President Chamisa and the Party feel that it is improper and it sets a bad precedent and threatens democracy to allow the few to stop us from exercising our constitutional rights.

So the MDC will continue with the national address planned and banned by the police for today, and now postponed to the 21st of January 2020.

*Nkululeko Sibanda*President Nelson Chamisa’s Spokesperson.

WELCOME EVERYONE: 288,008 MEMBERS, A Quarter of a million members, thank you for the fast growth, participation and continuous encouragement to others to join the group, and engage other progressive minded people in respectful and inclusive debate focused on information dissemination in issues that directly affect the ordinary person including human rights, good governance, accountability, transparency, housing, employment, development, girl child, equality, gender, peace, climate change, pollution, youth, freedom and more issues that directly affect the ordinary person. Information dissemination empowers the readers so that they are better placed to make well informed decisions and choices such as voting. Please feel free to add and encourage others to join.

INFORMATION IS POWER!-Thank you for the support. Please email all your articles, photos and breaking news, to newzimbabwe.vision@yahoo.com ,linkedin.com/in/sibusiso-ngwenya-563a572b ‘

Twitter-@sibungwen

or whatsapp to Mr Sibusiso Ngwenya 0044 79 3 9100534 for publication on the constantly growing online groups, currently standing as follows:

1) Zimbabwe Global News 288,008 Members

2) Newzimbabwevision.com website 24,542 people like this and 24,580 people follow this

Manages Newzimbabwevision

Followed by 12,814

https://www.facebook.com/sibusiso.ngwenya.967/videos/10211107528700959/?t=2