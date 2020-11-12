Gvt has repossessed 15 idle mining claims under the use-it-or-lose-it-policy as part of efforts to weed out persons holding onto title for speculative purposes.

Mines Minister Winston Chitando says Government has repossessed 15 idle mining claims under the first phase of the use-it-or-lose-it-policy as part of efforts to weed out persons holding onto title for speculative purposes.

Chitando said of the targeted 215 claims, the first 15 will be taken over by November 15.

He also said that government was in the process of repossessing some Exclusive Prospecting Licences where the holders have not been meeting the conditions which they were granted for.- FinGaz