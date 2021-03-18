GWERU- 17 ARMED ROBBERS FROM 3 GANGS arrested between October and December 2020.

The gangs were armed with weapons such as firearms, axes, machetes and knobkerries when they were committing crimes.

Among those robbed were Roman Catholic nuns.

Police have recovered property worth thousands of United States dollars which include cars and electrical gadgets that are now being kept at Gweru Central Police Station. Residents who fell victim to the alleged robbers have since been advised to come to the police station to identify their property.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the arrest of the 17 suspects.

He said investigations are underway to account for some of the gang members who are on the run.

“ZRP Midlands Province has arrested 17 people making up three gangs linked to a spate of robberies which were perpetrated in and around Gweru during a period spanning from the last quarter of year 2020.

“Stolen property worth thousands of United States dollars was recovered and is held at CID Gweru. Investigations are underway to account for some of the gang members who are still outstanding and have them all tried in the court of law,” said Insp Mahoko.

The arrested suspects, he said, are, Shepherd Gundani (36), Naison Dube (25) and Talent Ranganai (33) of Mkoba 13, Mugove Mutora (33) of Mkoba 5, Charles Munyanyiwa (29) of Mkoba 6, three relatives Panashe Tynos (31), Chriswell (20) and Talent (31) of Mkoba 12, Percy Mugauri (25) and Benjamin Chipapata (28) of no fixed aboard, Bernard Sibanda (26), Kudzai Maphosa (24), Tinashe Mharadze (26), Nicholas Sinengo (24) all of Mtapa, Prince Tazvivinga (28) of Senga, and Prosper Rwodzi (33) and Jonas Musekiwa (29) of Mkoba 14 suburb.

Insp Mahoko said during the commission of the offences, the arrested suspects were allegedly armed with weapons such as firearms, axes, machetes and knobkerries.

“They would force open locked doors during the night and attack occupants and even rape some women before disappearing with valuable property,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said one of the gangs allegedly robbed a 90-year-old man of his firearm, cash and property all with a total value of US$2 400.

He said at Nkululeko plots, Gweru, two houses were allegedly broken into by one of the gangs where occupants were robbed of electronic gadgets, groceries and gold, all valued at US$9 000.

“At Bethlehem Farm, Gweru, Four Roman Catholic sisters were robbed of property valued at US$5 800 after their residences were broken into.

“In Claymont suburb, the criminals had the guts to rob one female headed family on two occasions after forcing entry into the house,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said property recovered includes two motor vehicles, a Honda Fit stolen from Southdowns suburb in Gweru and a Nissan Murano robbed from a man in Mkoba 20, various makes of cellphones, gold detectors, television sets and laptops.

“The property is held at CID Gweru where we are inviting members of the public who might have lost property due to these crimes to come forward and help in its identification.

“We expect to make more arrests as efforts to account for outstanding gang members are intensified. I take this opportunity to thank members of the public who cooperated with us in these cases, supplying information and other important contributions,” he said. chronicle