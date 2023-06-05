- HARMONISED elections on 23 August 2023 are a product of the liberation struggle that secured the Zimbabwe's independence from British colonial rule
- AT LEAST 288 PEOPLE HAVE BEEN KILLED after at least two trains were involved in a crash in eastern India after a passenger train in India's eastern Odisha state derailed and was struck by another oncoming train on an adjacent train track which also hit a stationary freight train close by
- ZIMBABWEAN MAN (49) and his 23-year-old pregnant daughter in the small Eastern Cape Town of Makhanda, South Africa die'.
- 'JOHNSON AND JOHNSON'S baby powder causes cancer?'
- SHOCK AS ZIMBABWE Parliament passes ‘Patriot Bill’The ZLHR (Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights) said the penalties were an assault on the democratic and civic spaces.
ZIMBABWE’S HARMONISED elections that will be held on 23 August 2023 are a product of the liberation struggle that secured the country’s independence from British colonial rule and are an important part of consolidating the nation’s sovereignty, President Mnangagwa has said-Online