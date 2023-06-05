HARMONISED elections on 23 August 2023 are a product of the liberation struggle that secured the Zimbabwe’s independence from British colonial rule

Posted on by newzimbabwevision

Related Post

ZIMBABWE’S HARMONISED elections that will be held on 23 August 2023 are a product of the liberation struggle that secured the country’s independence from British colonial rule and are an important part of consolidating the nation’s sovereignty, President Mnangagwa has said-Online

Leave a Comment