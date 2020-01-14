Head, deputy and 2senior teachers at Chingele Sec school, Chiredzi wrote exams for 8 people including their girlfriends and wives

Head, deputy and two senior teachers at Chingele Secondary School wrote exams for 8 people including their girlfriends and wives

Chiredzi teachers write Zimsec exams for spouses

FOUR Chiredzi South teachers at Chingele Secondary School who allegedly wrote public examinations for their wives and girlfriends during last November’s Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council (Zimsec) examinations have been suspended, Southern Eye has established.

Zimsec spokesperson Nicky Dlamini confirmed that the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, through the Public Service Commission, suspended the teachers following a recommendation by the examinations body.

This was after investigations by a team from Zimsec in Harare found out that the schoolhead Mike Maluleke allegedly connived with his deputy Checkson Tsumele, mathematics teacher Roddington Sithole and English teacher Misheck Mahungu to write the examinations on behalf of their girlfriends at home.

“Four teachers (head, deputy and two senior teachers) were involved in improper association with schoolchildren and former schoolchildren. These four were writing examinations for the eight candidates while one teacher was writing for his second wife. Combined Science paper 3 ( practical paper) examination was written in more than two hours and no proper supervision was in place, and candidates were even discussing answers in the examination,” Dlamini said.

“New teachers must be deployed at the school if Zimsec centre status is to be maintained, otherwise the council will revoke the centre status. A resident monitor should also be deployed during each examination session so as to superintend the smooth running of examinations at the centre.”

Dlamini added that nine candidates will have all their results for the November session nullified according to the Zimsec policy and combined science results for the whole school have also been cancelled. newsday

