Head of Cabinet Secretariat in the Office of the President and Cabinet Mapingire , 57, succumbed to cancer of the colon at a private hospital in Harare on Christmas Day.

In a speech read on his behalf by Deputy Chief Secretary for Administration and Finance in the Office of the President and Cabinet, the former Permanant Secretary for Defence Martin Rushwaya who is Mnangagwa’s nephew as his mum is Mnangagwa’s sister, said during a funeral service held at ZAOGA Braeside Christian Centre International, that President Mnangagwa said it was unfortunate that Mr Mapingire died on Christmas Day, when families get together to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

“It was with great sense of shock and sadness that I learnt yesterday of the untimely death of Head of Cabinet Secretariat in the Office of the President and Cabinet Mr Francis Sonny Mapingire who succumbed to cancer of the colon at a private hospital in Harare on Christmas Day,” he said.

“Mr Mapingire was a regular and familiar face in the Cabinet where he dutifully and diligently carried out secretarial chores in a humble and dignified manner. He commanded respect from all of us in the cabinet and his passing on leaves a yawning gap in the Secretariat which will be difficult to fill.” More news to follow. Sibusiso Ngwenya

