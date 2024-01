Here we go again, on Tuesday 30-01-2024, ZW$10,160=1US$

ZW1000,000= to just over USD$100 literally making everyone a millionaire and ZIMBABWE a country of the poorest millionaires as the this is the lowest the local currency has fallen to, since it’s 2019 revamp A million Zimbabwe dollars is worthless, infact it’s cheaper to wipe your bottom after using the toiletnwith Zim dollar notes than buy a roll of tissue paper, ..I’m just saying! Sibusiso Ngwenya