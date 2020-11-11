High Court judge Justice Erica Ndewere has asked Mnangagwa to probe Chief Justice Malaba, interference with judges’ independence as its a danger to the judicial system.

This came as the hearing to interdict Mnangagwa from suspending her will be heard before Justice Benjamin Chikowero today after Judge President Justice George Chiweshe ignored her request to have a retired judge for her case.

In August, Justice Chikowero dismissed former Supreme Court judge Justice Francis Bere’s application challenging the legality of a tribunal set to determine his fitness for office. – newsday