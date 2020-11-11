- SOUTH AFRICA COPS ISSUE A WARRANT for the arrest of Ace Magashule, a top official of the governing African National Congress party, a spokeswoman for the country's elite Hawks police unit said on Tuesday.
- Zimbabwe is among SADC countries facing an acute shortage of food along with Zambia, Mozambique and the Democratic Republic of Congo, the World Food Programme has said. It is estimated that over five million Zimbabweans are food insecure.
- THE Thokozani Khupe-led MDC-T national spokesperson Khaliphani Phugeni has appeared in court facing a rape charge.
- Transport minister Joel Biggie Matiza has been fingered in a $66 000 fuel scam by his aide who told the Harare Magistrates Court on Monday that he took 19 000 litres of fuel with the minister's knowledge.
- High Court judge Justice Erica Ndewere has asked Mnangagwa to probe Chief Justice Malaba, interference with judges' independence as its a danger to the judicial system.
This came as the hearing to interdict Mnangagwa from suspending her will be heard before Justice Benjamin Chikowero today after Judge President Justice George Chiweshe ignored her request to have a retired judge for her case.
In August, Justice Chikowero dismissed former Supreme Court judge Justice Francis Bere’s application challenging the legality of a tribunal set to determine his fitness for office. – newsday