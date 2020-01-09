Highlanders FC have appointed Mark Harrison as the team’s new technical manager, succeeding Hendrikus Pieter De Jongh, who has joined FC Platinum

Bulawayo’s Highlanders FC have appointed Mark Harrison as the club’s new technical manager on a two year deal, according to the team’s chairman executive chairman Kenneth Mhlophe in an article posted on the Highlanders website.

Harrison steps in, succeeding Hendrikus Pieter De Jongh, who has joined FC Platinum. Sibusiso Ngwenya

