- 11 Zim National Army (ZNA) officers were injured last night after their army bus landed on its side near Kuwadzana 6, five of the injured are critical.
- Highlanders FC have appointed Mark Harrison as the team’s new technical manager, succeeding Hendrikus Pieter De Jongh, who has joined FC Platinum
- MAZOE POLICE ARRESTED 14 machete weilding illegal miners who had 11 machetes, explosives and copper cables on Wednesday 9/1/20.
- 'I don’t have a family fortune to fall back on': says Ex-Labour MP £79,468 p/yr photographed at local Jobcentre
- CHIVI MAN (47) of Mhosva Village sat on his sleeping grandfather (101) and suffocated him to death for refusing to pray for him.
Bulawayo’s Highlanders FC have appointed Mark Harrison as the club’s new technical manager on a two year deal, according to the team’s chairman executive chairman Kenneth Mhlophe in an article posted on the Highlanders website.
Harrison steps in, succeeding Hendrikus Pieter De Jongh, who has joined FC Platinum. Sibusiso Ngwenya
