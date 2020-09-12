- COVID-19 RISK AS At least More than 25 apes trafficked from Congo were recovered in Zimbabwe.
- HOW NOT TO WEAR A MASK- what exactly is the point of wearing a mask , covering your mouth yet leaving your nose uncovered and you breathe germs in and out and spread germs around....NO COMMENT!
- ZANU PF ACCUSES THE OPPOSITION MDC ALLIANCE OF of fuelling unrest in Zimbabwe to justify its "crisis" narrative.
- JUDICIAL SERVICE COMMISSION (JSC) DISMISSES MUTOKO -based magistrate, Jairus Mutseyekwa, for misconduct involving issuing a "doctored judgment" in favour of an accused person who had bribed him.
- A DOUBLE DECKER COLLIDED WITH ARCH BRIDGE in Frogmore Street, Bristol, just hours after a similar collision involving schoolchildren at around 4.30pm on Thursday afternoon.
