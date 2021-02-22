Hundreds scrambled for Zanu PF party cards at Kwekwe district offices today

Hundreds of Zanu PF members defied Covid 19 lockdown regulations by scrambling for party cards at Zanu PF Kwekwe district offices today.

Insiders say the collection of cards was a sign of security ahead of the 2023 elections.

“People are scrambling for party cards in Midlands so as to be on the safe side ahead of the 2023 elections and to also receive handouts,” said the source who declined to be named.

Meanwhile, ZANU PF officials across the country have been on the forefront in defying Covid 19 lockdown regulations despite the pandemic killing many of party officials.

On Saturday the newly appointed Manicaland minister of state Nokuthula Matsikenyeri conducted a rally in Nyanyadzi where hundreds of party supporters in president Emmerson Mnangagwa’s regalia gathered to see the new minister.

Today those who attended were given 10kilograms of maize meal with some complaining after they did not all receive the staple diet. – Byo24news