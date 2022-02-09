- ZIMBABWE WAR VETS CHILDREN vets affiliated to Zanu PF accuse the United States (US) Embassy in Harare of using civic society organisations and opposition parties to spread its ‘neo-colonial agenda’ in the Zimbabwe.
- HYENAS in Munkula, Sezhube, Newline and Kumbudzi, in Umzingwane district, Matabeleland South province, killing livestock and wreaking havoc
- SOUTH Africa's Health Dept concerned by influx of Zimbabweans in Musina and Vhembe districts for treatment, especially maternity services in SA.
- THOUSANDS of cancer patients stranded as Parirenyatwa Hospital's 3radiotherapy machines broke down, 18 days ago
- FIVE Zimbabweans acquitted for illegally panning for gold in Francistown, Botswana, but jailed 1 yr for border jumping
HYENAS in Munkula, Sezhube, Newline and Kumbudzi, in Umzingwane district, Matabeleland South province, killing livestock and wreaking havoc
Villagers yesterday told Southern Eye that this had become a perennial problem.
The most affected villages are Munkula, Sezhube, Newline and Kumbudzi, among others.
“The hyenas have been killing cattle, especially calves. The danger is that the hyenas are not confined to bushes, they pass through the villages. Every morning, villagers report that they have seen hyena tracks near their homes,” Thandanani Moyo said.
Methuseli Ndlovu said people were now living in fear. “We are appealing to the authorities to take action as it is now dangerous for us to go to the grazing area to fetch our livestock as we might be attacked by hyenas. Right now, I am not sure about the number of livestock we have lost to hyenas, but it’s a lot,” Ndlovu said.
He said baboons were also preying on chickens.
Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Management Authority spokesperson Tinashe Farawo said the problem of human-wildlife conflict was nationwide.
“We are receiving these reports everyday, be it Umzingwane or Gutu. We are encouraging people to look after their livestock because people tend to drive their cattle, donkeys, or goats into the bush.
“We are on the ground teaching people about animal behaviour. We encourage people to report such incidents as soon as they notice the hyenas. We are dealing with this matter countrywide.” Source – NewsDay Zimbabwe