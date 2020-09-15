IMPALA CAR RENTAL SAGA -accused of leasing its cars to state security agents who abducted a Zimbabwe National Students Union leader Takudzwa Ngadziore, 22, Bulawayo.

Zimbabwe National Students Union leader Takudzwa Ngadziore, 22, was arrested on Thursday last week a few days after he took part in a demonstration outside Impala Car Rental which is accused of leasing its cars to state security agents who abducted a student in Bulawayo.

Ngadziore was released on Z$2,000 bail on Monday and ordered not to go 100 meters of Impala Car Rental.

Impala reportedly leased out dozens of vehicles to security forces ahead of planned anti-government protests on July 31. The vehicles were used in human rights violations across the country, including a Ford Ranger vehicle which was used to abduct 22-year-old journalism student Tawanda Muchehiwa in Bulawayo on July 30.

The students have been demanding that Impala Car Rental comes clean on the individuals involved in Muchehiwa’s abduction, and the location where he was driven to be tortured over three days before he was dumped back in Bulawayo badly injured. Source – bloomberg