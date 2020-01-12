

IN DECEMBER 2019, MDC leader Chamisa promised people that President Mnangagwa will fall within the first five weeks of the year 2020…hmn!

First and foremost we need to take full stock of the circus we have before us. Chamisa has frequently made what other view as unrealistic or childish claims which make him appear like a clown to the Zanu pf regime. He has previously offered to give Mnangagwa his sister if Mnangagwa wins, which Mnangagwa did but Chamisa did not fulfil the promise. Who remembers the million man march led by Tsvangirai to Harare State house designed to force Mugabe out of power,…just a load of hot air!

We have been promised Bullet trains, rural airports and spaghetti type roads across Zimbabwe by Chamisa that at the rate all these promises are made and the Chamisa led MDC fails to deliver on their promises, they come across as false promises or child’s play,

Lest you forget, Zimbabwe has always been a militarised state from as far back as 18 April 1980 Independence from the British under Mugabe, hence the fall of Mugabe and his replacement by his clone Emmerson Mnangagwa, his right hand man and partner in crime for over 55 years, was literally anon even, no change, just a proliferation of the same oppressive authority under a militarised Zanu pf regime.

It is absolutely ridiculous to take Chamisa seriously on his latest promise to the people that Mnangagwa will fall from power within the first five weeks of the year 2020.

Take a look at the photo in this article, Vice President Chiwenga (L), President Emmerson Mnangagwa (C) and Vice President Mohadi, who are all staunch Zanu pf, trained soldiers , who fought Zimbabwe’s liberation war are primarily there by the BULLET, hence no BALLOT will ever remove military power.

No one wants to see a war, violence, death and destruction as its easy to start a war but its never easy to end war because there are too many players, beneficiaries and more involved. The losers are the people who will live through all the pain, death, suffering, destruction, destabilisation, evacuation, shortages and life time trauma of war.

Chamisa needs to realise that the militarised Mnangagwa Zanu pf regime have gone beyond seeing him as a threat but instead see him as a simple noise maker, toothless dog so to speak and above all, these three are all puppets of the ,military who put them in power and will chop and change the system as and when they please, in order to fit their aims.

What I constantly advise opposition leaders to do, is not to waste the people’s time giving false promises about Zimbabwe’s future but instead take proactive steps to resolve the crisis faced by the people.

We all know that the militarised Zanu pf leaders and regime including the military, are filthy rich US dollar multimillionaires, who own multiple farms, mines, businesses, mansions, private jets, helicopters and expensive cars and mansions, all rpoceeds of crime and attrocities against humanity including Gukurahundi genocide, Murambatsvina, Chiadzwa genocide, 2008 election violence and murders, military killings in Harare in 2019.

There are thousands of buried victims, many missing activists, opposition politicians and ordinary people including over five million Zimbabweans spread across the diaspora worldwide, who fled the oppressive authority of the militarised Zanu pf regime from the time of Mugabe.

These military rulers are never going to let go of power and risk losing all their criminal gains to a free democratic state, respect for the rule of law and potentially face prosecution and being jailed for all their past crimes against humanity.

We need all opposition leaders to come together and speak with one voice, elect a leader to draw the military regime , Joint Operations Committee, JOC to round table talks, where they can offer immunity against prosecution for past crimes, grant security for these peoples criminal gains in exchange for the military returning back to barracks where they belong, not parliament and the militarised Mnangagwa regime giving the country back to people power.

It is only with such security that we can begin to see progress because , unless and until such a plan is put in place, we are simply going to escort Mnangagwa’s militarised Mnangagwa Zanu pf regime to yet another stolen election. The people should by now accept that short of Electoral Reforms, there is no hope of victory for the people and Mnangawa’s regime will never accede to implementing political reforms as they know that spells the end of the military regime. In fact its the military who will not accept such and if their puppet is not conforming to their wishes, they simply remove and replace the puppet , just like what they did with Mugabe. The real powers to watch are Vice President Chiwenga and China. Remember Chiwenga brought down Mugabe after visiting China, now he has just come back from China and Mnangagwa while on leave is typically under hose arrest as he fears travelling out f the country especially at a time when Chamisa has assured the nation that Mnangagwa will fall within the first 5 weeks of the year 2020.

Look carefully at what is happening worldwide, the US president Donald Trump has brought in an Order which slashes the refugee limit to all time low 18,000 refugees allowed into the country for the 2020 fiscal year, a tough stance against immigration and refugees , seeking to reduce the number of immigrants and refugees coming to the US.

A controversial travel ban on mostly Muslim countries is one policy Trump has pursued to do this.

The travel ban affects nationals from seven countries, five of which are majority Muslim: Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen. The other two are North Korea and Venezuela.

The Associated Press reports that the Trump administration will seek to expand the travel ban to additional countries, despite being repeatedly thwarted by legal challenges.

On the other side of the World, South Africa has brought in New Refugee Laws which came into effect on 1 January 2020 seen by many as targeting political dissidents as they prohibit refugees from participating in political activities related to their countries of origin

South Africa has gazetted the amendment to refugee laws which has left exiled politicians living in South Africa feeling free speech has now been stifled with effect from 1 January 2020

The new refugee laws prohibit refugees from participating in political activities relating to their countries of origin.

Britain is also in the process of pulling out of the European Union (EU) under Brexit by the end of January 2020. Again this includes fine tuning immigration, tightening asylum seking arrival, processes and other, Zimbabweans worldwide, need to realise that the world is changing and has effectively moved on from Mugabe Zanu pf must go mantra etc and countries are now focusing on their own people with regard to social policies including housing, education, health care, employment, and other issues that directly affect the ordinary people, hence we need to step up our fight against oppressive authority.

This effectively means we may be forced to accept some unpalatable issues such as the crime proceeds security, immunity against prosecution and more, but i have always said, sometimes its best to act foolish, and be the winner in agreements,..now is one such a time! The people need to unite, all races, tribes, religions, gender, political orientation and more, speak with one voice, deal with the mess before us. For the majority across the diaspora it has been 20 years living in the bush and franly Zanu pf matters are becoming an international circus, We need a Plan! DISCUSS! Sibusiso Ngwenya-bbc

