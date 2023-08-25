- PRESIDENT EMMERSON MNANGAGWA has won this week's presidential election with roughly 53% of the vote, but the opposition and analysts immediately questioned the result.
- ZANU PF is poised for a landslide Parliamentary election victory after winning 109 out of the 171 legislative seats in constituency results announced yesterday by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC)'s provincial and constituency command centres across the Zimbabwe yesterday.
- Promise Mkwananzi, ex leader of the Tajamuka/Sesijikile pressure group, replaces Fadzayi Mahere, as opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party spokesperson,
- CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) celebrates a clean sweep of Bulawayo province in Wednesday's election.
- Independent Godfrey Tsenegamu loses elections in Mt Darwin South to Kudakwashe Mupamhanga of ZANU PF
In a case of political tolerance and maturity, Godfrey Tsenegamu who was an independent candidate conceded defeat in the just-ended elections.
Tsenegamu, a former ZANU PF youth leader, ran under Kasukuwere’s banner in the just-ended elections in Mt Darwin South where Kudakwashe Mupamhanga of ZANU PF emerged victorious.
In a statement, Tsenegamu, congratulated Mupamhanga and all who won the elections saying it was a clear choice of God.
“Congratulations to all those who made it in the just-ended elections. Honestly, I may not like the way you acquired the win but the reality is that you won the game.
“After everything has been said and done, we must all accept that GOD allowed it to be that way and personally I rejoice in knowing that it is the WILL and PLAN of GOD…” Source – Byo24