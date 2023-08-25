Independent Godfrey Tsenegamu loses elections in Mt Darwin South to Kudakwashe Mupamhanga of ZANU PF

In a case of political tolerance and maturity, Godfrey Tsenegamu who was an independent candidate conceded defeat in the just-ended elections.

Tsenegamu, a former ZANU PF youth leader, ran under Kasukuwere’s banner in the just-ended elections in Mt Darwin South where Kudakwashe Mupamhanga of ZANU PF emerged victorious.

In a statement, Tsenegamu, congratulated Mupamhanga and all who won the elections saying it was a clear choice of God.

“Congratulations to all those who made it in the just-ended elections. Honestly, I may not like the way you acquired the win but the reality is that you won the game.

“After everything has been said and done, we must all accept that GOD allowed it to be that way and personally I rejoice in knowing that it is the WILL and PLAN of GOD…” Source – Byo24