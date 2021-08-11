‘Independent Robert Martin Gumbura Endtime Message church leader Robert Gumbura has died, from covid-19 at Chikurubi Maximum Hospital’

Posting on Twitter, Chin’ono said, “I have just been informed that Robert Martin Gumbura has died at Chikurubi Maximum Hospital from Covid-19. He was in prison for rape and was famous for having 25 wives and a church! I met him 3 times at Chikurubi when I was jailed on trumped up charges by the regime!”

Gumbura is currently serving a sentence of 40 years sentence.

This is a developing story…- Byo24News