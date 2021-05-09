India recorded over 4,000 coronavirus deaths in 24hours, on Saturday in one of the world’s worst outbreaks, overall toll 238,270 taking its caseload to nearly 21.9 million – second only to the US.

India recorded over 4,000 coronavirus deaths in 24hours, on Saturday in one of the world’s worst outbreaks, overall toll 238,270 taking its caseload to nearly 21.9 million – second only to the US. Guardian

