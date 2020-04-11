Intensive Care National Audit and Research Centre (ICNARC) , says , one in two intensive care patients with coronavirus is dying, or roughly more than 51 per cent.

SHOCK REVELATION AFTER UK HAD 980 deaths in just 24 hours, approximately 9,000 fatalities and the Intensive Care National Audit and Research Centre (ICNARC) , says that, based on a sample of 3,883 coronavirus patients, one in two intensive care patients with coronavirus is dying, or roughly more than 51 per cent.

Such chilling news comes at a time when the UK have been informed that -19 National Health Service (NHS) workers have died due to coronavirus in UK.

At the same time, United States is the first country to record over 2000 deaths in one day, with 2108 coronavirus in the past 24 hours. In New York, everything about life, and now it’s upending the rituals of death, refrigerater tractor trailers serving as temporary morgues in New York City, ambulances constantly blaring down eerily deserted streets, body bags being forklifted into refrigerated trucks outside hospitals and now new trenches being dug on Hart’s Island, a remote cemetery, accessible only by boat, is a place regarded historically with sorrow because of its mass graves with no tombstones, just unclaimed bodies. for possible mass burials.

New York city’s morgues can only handle so much before temporary burials for Covid-19 victims, once an absolute worst-case scenario, become necessary.

Officials there say the island, which has been used to bury people with no next of kin for over 150 years, is now burying bodies at five times the normal rate.

At the same time, a UK doctor , Consultant urologist Abdul Mabud Chowdhury, 53, who worked at Homerton University Hospital in east London and warned the prime minister about a lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) for NHS workers, died at Queen’s Hospital in Romford, east London, on Wednesday after contracting coronavirus.

Five days before he was admitted to hospital, Dr Chowdhury had appealed for “appropriate PPE and remedies” to “protect ourselves and our families”

The health secretary said a nationwide delivery system had been set up, with the help of the armed forces, to distribute masks, aprons and other equipment to 58,000 healthcare providers.

The health secretary, Matt Hancock, has urged NHS staff not to overuse personal protective equipment, sparking criticism from doctors’ and nurses’ leaders.

“We need everyone to treat PPE like the precious resource it is,” he said on Friday. “Everyone should use the equipment they clinically need, in line with the guidelines: no more and no less.”

After weeks of criticism over the lack of vital equipment, Hancock told the daily Downing Street briefing a “herculean effort” was under way to ensure every health and social care worker dealing with coronavirus has the equipment they need.

The government does not recommend the general use of protective face masks to slow the spread of disease, and Hancock warned the public against overusing protective equipment.

He reiterated that hand washing, social distancing and staying at home are the best ways to avoid infection. “A front door is better than any face mask”, he said.

Hancock and the chief nursing officer, Ruth May, declined to give a figure for how many healthcare staff have died after contracting the virus.

He said: “We’ve had to create a whole new logistics network, essentially from scratch.” Within a week, every NHS hospital would be receiving daily deliveries, he added.The shadow health secretary, Jon Ashworth, welcomed the promise that more PPE would reach the frontline but pressed Hancock to ensure his target was met.

Ashworth said: “This isn’t the first time ministers have given NHS and social care staff big promises on PPE. But there has been a mismatch between statements at Downing Street press conferences and the realities facing health and care staff on the ground. DISCUSS!

Sibusiso Ngwenya-yahoo/bbc/ Guardian

