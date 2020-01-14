INTERCAPE BUS ACCIDENT-ONE KILLED near Masvingo Show grounds.

In a typical display of driving without due care by a bus driver, an assistant driver of a Harare-bound Intercape Coach died on the spot near Masvingo Showgrounds along the Harare-Masvingo highway on Tuesday morning after falling off the bus .

The Intercape bus, hit a Toyota Hilux which had indicated to turn left but instead continued straight at around 10 am on Tuesday morning.

The dangerous Intercape bus swerved off the road and hit a tree in an attempt to avoid crashing into the toyota hilux.

When passengers board a bus they expect professional driving standards to be in place. The Intercape bus driver should have used his high seating to look far ahead and scan the road, while maintaining a safe driving gap from the vehicle in front and as soon as the vehicle slowed down, the bus driver should have expected the hilux driver to turn as the side road was obvious. If the bus driver had been maintaining a safe distance, he would have stopped in time or negotiated safely past the hilux. The hilux may have triggered the accident but the bus driver failed to demonstrate professional driving standards expected from drivers of such vehicles. More news to follow. Sibusiso Ngwenya