INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND (IMF) SAYS THE WORLD’S LONGEST SERVING PRESIDENT , Equatorial Guinea’s leader Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, should declare his assets before the nation receives more financial support .

The IMF says the central African country of Guinea’s leader Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo should declare his assets before Guinea is allocated more financial aid to address the . crisis that shrank Guinea’s economy by a third. down to $13 billion in 2018 .



Last week, an agreement on a program was agreed to, upon which the state of Guinea will be required to increase transparency, improve governance and implement reforms to fight corruption.



Obiang, now the World’s longest serving president has been in power since August 1979, beating Mugabe who had been in power in Zimbabwe since Independence on 18 April 1980. IMF loans as I have stated before in my publications, particularly on the Economic Structural Adjustment Program (IMF), is frequently abused by corrupt leaders, who monopolise wealth and power, and instead of downsizing civil service, channelling funds to education, health care, employment , housing and other social development schemes, instead loot all the IMF funds and channel a sizeable amount towards increasing the size of their military and weapons, military vehicles and planes.



Zimbabwe is most informed about how Mugabe abused the IMF funds from the 1990s , strengthened his power and amassed untold wealth through corruption. The Mnangagwa Zanu pf militarised regime backed by numerous Cartels and those in fear of their crimes against humanity including Gukurahundi genocide, (20.000 civilians butchered) , Murambatsvina, Chiadzwa diamond fields genocide and 2008 election violence amongst many, will not be an easy feat for anyone to dismantle.



Lest you forget, this system was brought by the BULLET and no BALLOT can ever unseat such a draconian regime. It is quiet interesting to hear the MDC president Nelson Chamisa confidently announce that Zimbabwe’s president Emmerson Mnangagwa will fall within the first five weeks of the year 2020. Its such a beautiful thought but the risk is that Chamisa who is fast becoming a useless noisemaker as he has previously offered to give Mnangagwa his sister if Mnangagwa wins, offered to build Sphaghetti roads, airports across rural areas and more.



The people need realistic, achievable, mature actions to move a united people forward as at present, Zimbabwe is clearly held back by this never ending unresolved dispute between Mnangagwa and Chamisa, yet the whole nation is suffering, hungry, no SERVICE DELIVERY in health care, education. housing, roads, employment and other key projects in development, all because of massive corruption across Zanu pf system dating back decades. .Wake up Zimbabwe!



Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue the Guinea president, a leader like Mugabe, spent between 2000 and 2011 purchasing luxury mansions on four continents and also purchased assets which included the singer Michael Jackson memorabilia.

Corrupt leaders are surrounded by corrupt close family as president Obiang’s son received a three-year suspended jail term and a $35 million fine from a French court in 2017 for spending tens of millions of dollars in public funds on a mansion, sports cars and jewellery. This was state money meant the people’s health care, housing, education, roads, water, electricity, employment projects, all corruptly given to the president’s son

To show how big this corruption was, in September 2019, Swiss authorities raised $27 million in an auction of exclusive cars seized from Obiang’s son , including a limited-edition Lamborghini Veneno roadster that sold for $8.4 million at auction.

Human-rights and anti-corruption advocates say , there’s a risk that the IMF loan will fund the same lifestyle that the oil wealth has always kept up for the corrupt leader.

Equatorial Guinea discovered oli in the 1990s and injected revenues from offshore oil fields into large infrastructure programs and very little in social projects, so low that less than half of the 1.3 million Guinea population has access to clean drinking water , while 20% of children die before the age of five, according to documented United Nations data.

For Zimbabwe, with the IMF funding in the 1990s, Mugabe was able to uphold his control over the military state, sent his soldiers to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) war , Mozambique war and Angola war, and unsurprisingly so, thousands of body bags came back from the wars, while those in power became filthy rich, even participated in looting minerals and wealth from these nations and eventually looted multiple farms, mines, businesses, mansions diamonds and other minerals back home.

The military leaders with the Vice President Rtd Gen Chiwenga , have amassed millions in US dollars corruptly gained and live in fear of a democratic free people power , electoral reforms and respect for the rule of law as they know that, hte law can pursue them and prosecute and jail them for their past crimes against humanity, corruption and grab back the millions , farms, mansions, businesses and other properties they have looted for redistribution to deserving people and to give back to national coffers for a people government to restore normalcy in Zimbabwe,.create employment for the youth , build houses for the people, rebuild roads, railway, water and electricity supplies, restore education, health care and above all jail all those responsible for the untold suffering in Zimbabwe. …Wake up Zimbabwe! Sibusiso Ngwenya.

Photos-online-1-Equatorial Guinea’s President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo2-President Nguema’s son the African playboy Teodorin Obiang

