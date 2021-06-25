- 507 e-scooters , which are illegal in the UK except when used on private land, seized in London in the past week as police launch a crackdown on the vehicles.
- Israel has reintroduced a requirement to wear masks indoors amid a rise in coronavirus cases, just days after it lifted the measure.
- Matt Hancock accused of ‘having affair with close aide’ Gina Coladangelo after being pictured apparently breaking social distancing rules with her
- DESPITE THE AFRICAN UNION'S will to pay upfront for Covid Vaccine ‘Rich states deliberately kept vaccines from Africa-Strive Masiyiwa, the Zimbabwean telecommunications billionaire
- Zimbabwe is now experiencing a third Covid-19 wave -, VP /Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Constantino Chiwenga has said.
