ZIMBABWE'S 23/08/23 General Election is over and the incumbent Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa was declared the President. Its time for the nation to unite and move forward as one for the sake of peace and development. It is unfortunate that opposition every 5 years since the year 2000 elections have always participated in flawed elections where it is clear that short of much needed electoral reforms being put in place, opposition would simply legitimise fraudulent elections by participating. We are now preparing for yet another court battle for Presidency but we all know the outcome. Whats the point other than engaging in a time wasting , costly exercise where we clearly move fast yet get nowhere. Stop dragging the poor suffering people of Zimbabwe through flawed elections. Opposition need to institute much needed electoral reforms and stop the drama of dragging us through elections where we always know the outcome. This simply benefits the opposition leadership, who continuously receive payment, four wheel drive vehicles and much more benefits while we the poor, lack housing, electricity, roads, schools, healthcare, water development and employment. Opposition are inadvertently becoming enablers of oppression and suffering in Zimbabwe. We need change and change now! It is time opposition utilised their massive support and rolled out across Zimbabwe onto the streets , lead from the front on the ground and not their offices or in their flashy cars. We need leadership on the ground and we need to see you with and for the people on the ground , on peaceful defiance to oppressive authority. Need I say more? Wake up Zimbabwe! Sibusiso Ngwenya