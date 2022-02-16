Jacob Zuma application to have Prosecutor Billy Downer removed from his arms deal case -“Appeal lacks reasonable prospects of success,” Pietermaritzburg Judge Piet Koen.

Pietermaritzburg judge Judge Piet Koen has dismissed former South African President Jacob Zuma application to have Prosecutor Billy Downer removed from his arms deal case alleging he and other National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) officials had interfered in his prosecution.

“Appeal lacks reasonable prospects of success,” the judge said.

Downer is the lead prosecutor in the trial of Zuma on charges of fraud, racketeering, money laundering and corruption stemming from the 1999 arms deal.

French arms manufacturer Thales is also facing charges in the same trial. Byo24