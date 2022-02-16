- THE DUKE OF YORK WILL PAY HIS ACCUSER more than £12million using money from the Queen, The Telegraph can disclose
- 'MINISTERS GLOBETROT with no tangible results at a time when the country faces an economic meltdown, with millions swimming in deep poverty '-Mnangagwa
- EXTREMIST XENOPHOBIC GROUP #OperationDudula led by vigilante Soweto Commander Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini has vowed that it will shut down all South Africa police stations on 16 June 16 2022
- FURTHER DETAIL ABOUT the CCC Vice President Professor Welshman Ncube and MDC-T President Thokozani Khupe meeting revealed
- Magaisa, ex MDC T Chief of Staff says the late Tsvangirai wanted to hire Finance Minister Mthuli as the RBZ Governor once his party took over the levers of power.
Jacob Zuma application to have Prosecutor Billy Downer removed from his arms deal case -“Appeal lacks reasonable prospects of success,” Pietermaritzburg Judge Piet Koen.
Pietermaritzburg judge Judge Piet Koen has dismissed former South African President Jacob Zuma application to have Prosecutor Billy Downer removed from his arms deal case alleging he and other National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) officials had interfered in his prosecution.
“Appeal lacks reasonable prospects of success,” the judge said.
Downer is the lead prosecutor in the trial of Zuma on charges of fraud, racketeering, money laundering and corruption stemming from the 1999 arms deal.
French arms manufacturer Thales is also facing charges in the same trial. Byo24