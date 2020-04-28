- POLLUTION, CLIMATE CHANGE, covid-19-China has stopped approving coal mines but will help build US$3 billion Zimbabwe Sengwa coal plant
- MNANGAGWA AND MUTASA'S nephew, Norton MP Mliswa was arrested yesterday for undermining the authority of the police after he accused them of failing to enforce social distancing at a supermarket.
- Botswana's President Mokgweetsi Masisi announces a one-week extension of the 30 day lockdown due to end on 30 April to 7 May .
- FORMER Cold Storage Company (now CSC-Boustead Beef Zimbabwe) board member, Mr Charles Boy Madonko, 83 has died
Jane Mary Jongwe, a UK-based Zimbabwean nurse, reportedly died of Covid-19, on Sunday in Birmingham. She was a member of the Zimbabwe Anglican Church, Birmingham in UK. newzimbabwe