JAPAN DONATES 20 000 TONNES OF MAIZE to Zimbabwe, once the bread basket of Africa, now a basket case for charity , a donation towards Zimbabwe’s Food Deficit Mitigation Strategy (FDMS) to meet the essential food security needs of vulnerable households.

Zimbabwe is expecting between 2,5 and 2,8 million tonnes of maize from the 2021 summer cropping season, enough to feed all, but until harvest time there will be food deficit from last season’s drought.

In June last year, Japan also donated 30 000 tonnes of maize to assist the vulnerable communities. The maize is being donated through the World Food Programme (WFP).

The Japanese Embassy, WFP and the Government of Zimbabwe indicated in a joint statement yesterday that WFP procured the maize from South Africa and delivered it directly to the Grain Marketing Board depots in Harare and Bulawayo. herald