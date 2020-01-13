JAPANESE BILLIONAIRE 44, seeks a female “life partner” to accompany him on Space X’s maiden tourist voyage to fly around the moon.

A JAPANESE BILLIONAIRE Yusaku Maezawa 44, seeks a female “life partner” to accompany him on Space X’s maiden tourist voyage to fly around the moon.

While men are known to promise the moon and stars to girlfriends, a Japanese fashion mogul, Billionaire Yusaku Maezawa 44, is on the verge of becoming the first civilian passenger to fly around the moon on the Starship rocket.

The 44-year-old fashion entrepreneur, Maezawa a father of three, who recently split up from his actress girlfriend Ayame Goriki, 27, is scheduled to be the first private passenger on Elon Musk’s SpaceX, which is due to make its inaugural lunar trip in 2023, is looking for a girlfriend who will accompany him on a trip around the moon.

Maezawa put out his appeal on his website for a woman to join him on what will be the trip of a lifetime.

“As feelings of loneliness and emptiness slowly begin to surge upon me, there’s one thing that I think about: continuing to love one woman,” he wrote on his website.

“I want to find a ‘life partner’. With that future partner of mine, I want to shout our love and world peace from outer space,” he added.

Applicants must also be “be interested in going into space and able to participate in the preparation for it” and also “be someone who wishes for world peace”.

Candidates must be single and over the age of 20 and the deadline for applications is Jan 17, with the winner being selected by the end of March.

Elon Musk , Big Falcon Rocket which cost $5 billion (£3.8 billion) to build, will take Japanese billionaire Yusaku who has bought every seat on the rocket for the inaugural trip to the moon.

Other passengers are expected to be artists who will be asked to use the mission to create a piece of art, inspired by the project he has called “Dear Moon.”

Mr Maezawa unveiled his vision when he was named as Elon Musk’s first passenger back in September 2018.

“If Pablo Picasso had been able to see the moon up close, what kind of paintings would he have drawn?” he said.

“If John Lennon could have seen the curvature of the Earth, what kind of songs would he have written? If they had gone to space, how would the world have looked today?”

Mr Maezawa, who made his fortune creating Japan’s biggest online fashion retailer Zozotown, is something of an anomaly among the country’s normally conservative entrepreneurs.

A former drummer in an American punk rock band with a love of contemporary art, he is more likely to be found wearing a pair of jeans than a conventional business suit.

Mr Maezawa’s meteoric business career saw him become a billionaire by the time he was 35 and much of his fortune has been spent on contemporary art, including the record-breaking $84 million on a 1982 painting by Jean-Michel Basquiat.

A supporter of the universal basic income – a policy advocated by US presidential candidate, Andrew Yang, Mr Maezawa is also giving away $9 billion to his Twitter followers.

Viewers will be able to follow the progress of Mr Maezawa’s search for a new companion on a documentary “Full Moon Lovers”, will be shown on AbemaTV, a Japanese streaming website.

ELON REEVE MUSK ; born June 28, 1971) is an engineer and technology entrepreneur. He holds South African, Canadian, and U.S. citizenship and is the founder, CEO, and chief engineer/designer of SpaceX; CEO and product architect of Tesla, Inc.;founder of The Boring Company; co-founder of Neuralink; and co-founder and initial co-chairman of OpenAI. He was elected a Fellow of the Royal Society (FRS) in 2018. In December 2016, he was ranked 21st on the Forbes list of The World’s Most Powerful People,[13] and was ranked (co-)first on the Forbes list of the Most Innovative Leaders of 2019. He has a net worth of $23.6 billion and is listed by Forbes as the 40th-richest person in the world.[1] He is the longest tenured CEO of any automotive manufacturer globally

Born and raised in Pretoria, South Africa, Musk briefly attended the University of Pretoria before moving to Canada when he was 17 to attend Queen’s University. He transferred to the University of Pennsylvania two years later, where he received a Bachelor’s degree in economics from the Wharton School and a Bachelor’s degree in physics from the College of Arts and Sciences.

He began a Ph.D. in applied physics and material sciences at Stanford University in 1995 but dropped out after two days to pursue an entrepreneurial career. He subsequently co-founded Zip2 with his brother Kimbal, a web software company, which was acquired by Compaq for $340 million in 1999. Musk then founded X.com, an online bank. It merged with Confinity in 2000, which had launched PayPal the previous year and was bought by eBay for $1.5 billion in October 2002.

In May 2002, Musk founded SpaceX, an aerospace manufacturer and space transport services company, of which he is CEO and lead designer. He joined Tesla, Inc., an electric vehicle manufacturer, in 2004, the year after it was founded,[16] and became its CEO and product architect. In 2006, he inspired the creation of SolarCity, a solar energy services company (now a subsidiary of Tesla). In 2015, Musk co-founded OpenAI, a nonprofit research company that aims to promote friendly artificial intelligence. In July 2016, he co-founded Neuralink, a neurotechnology company focused on developing brain–computer interfaces. In December 2016, Musk founded The Boring Company, an infrastructure and tunnel-construction company focused on tunnels specialized for electric vehicles.

In addition to his primary business pursuits, Musk has envisioned a high-speed transportation system known as the Hyperloop, and has proposed a vertical take-off and landing supersonic jet electric aircraft with electric fan propulsion, known as the Musk electric jet.[20] Musk has said the goals of SpaceX, Tesla, and SolarCity revolve around his vision to change the world and humanity.[21] His goals include reducing global warming through sustainable energy production and consumption, and reducing the risk of human extinction by establishing a human colony on Mars. [Sibusiso Ngwenya, source Telegraph, Wikipedia

Sibusiso Ngwenya, source Telegraph.

