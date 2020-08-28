Japanese PM Shinzo Abe (65) the longest serving postwar Japanese Prime Minister, has resigned for health reasons, having suffered for many years from ulcerative colitis, an inflammatory bowel disease, since he was a teenager.

Abe apologised to the Japanese people for failing to complete his term in office.bbc
