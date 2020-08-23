JOB SIKHALA TO SPEND THE WHOLE WEEKEND IN JAIL after Harare magistrate Lazini Ncube ruled that there wasn’t enough time for the court to hear opposition leader Job Sikhala’s full application for removal from remand.

Sikhala is being accused of incitement to commit public violence as defined in Section 187 (i) (a) as read with Section 36 (i) (a) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23.

Prosecutor Garudzo Ziyaduma told the court that during the period extending from March 1, 2020 to August 21, 2020, Sikhala originated and posted videos on different social media platforms with intent to incite public violence.

In the videos, Sikhala is alleged to have said: “People from the Zambezi to Limpopo and Forbes Border Post to Victoria Falls, 31 July 2020 should be your day.

“This is the kind of war that we have; if we do not fight this war, nothing will come out until we die. These men have oppressed people for a long time, we did not enjoy it all.”

The State also alleges that Sikhala used his social media accounts to incite Zimbabweans living in the United Kingdom, Australia and South Africa to attack Zimbabwean embassies. sunday mail