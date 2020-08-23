- CHINESE MINING GIANT ANJIN POURS US$38 million to resuscitate diamond mining operations in Chiadzwa, having originally contributed about US$200 million to the operations before it stopped mining in 2016.
- PRESIDENT MNANGAGWA ZANU PF REGIME to rebury close to 20,0000 butchered unarmed Ndebele Gukurahundi victims as from next month when the militarised Mnangagwa Zanu pf will start exhuming and burying bodies of victims of the post-independence (18/04/1980) gukurahundi genocide.
- JOB SIKHALA TO SPEND THE WHOLE WEEKEND IN JAIL after Harare magistrate Lazini Ncube ruled that there wasn’t enough time for the court to hear opposition leader Job Sikhala’s full application for removal from remand.
- Professor Chengetai Jonas Zvobgo, younger brother to the late national hero Dr Eddison Zvobgo died at St Giles Medical Rehabilitation Centre in Harare yesterday after a long illness related to a stroke he suffered a year ago.
- A LITTLE KNOWN MAMMAL RELATED TO AN ELEPHANT- but as small as a mouse has been rediscovered in Africa after 50 years of obscurity.
JOB SIKHALA TO SPEND THE WHOLE WEEKEND IN JAIL after Harare magistrate Lazini Ncube ruled that there wasn’t enough time for the court to hear opposition leader Job Sikhala’s full application for removal from remand.
JOB SIKHALA TO SPEND THE WHOLE WEEKEND IN JAIL after Harare magistrate Lazini Ncube ruled that there wasn’t enough time for the court to hear opposition leader Job Sikhala’s full application for removal from remand.
Sikhala is being accused of incitement to commit public violence as defined in Section 187 (i) (a) as read with Section 36 (i) (a) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23.
Prosecutor Garudzo Ziyaduma told the court that during the period extending from March 1, 2020 to August 21, 2020, Sikhala originated and posted videos on different social media platforms with intent to incite public violence.
In the videos, Sikhala is alleged to have said: “People from the Zambezi to Limpopo and Forbes Border Post to Victoria Falls, 31 July 2020 should be your day.
“This is the kind of war that we have; if we do not fight this war, nothing will come out until we die. These men have oppressed people for a long time, we did not enjoy it all.”
The State also alleges that Sikhala used his social media accounts to incite Zimbabweans living in the United Kingdom, Australia and South Africa to attack Zimbabwean embassies. sunday mail