Jon Snow, 73, welcomed his first child with his wife Dr Precious Lunga, 46.

Peter Andre has shared his opinions about being an older dad, saying that he would find it ’hard’ to have an older dad.

He was responding to the news that Channel 4 presenter and journalist Jon Snow had just welcomed a child at 73.

“Any news of a baby is lovely, but I guess the sad reality is how many years does the child have with its father?,” the singer wrote in his column for New! Magazine. “If I was 18 and my dad was 91, I’d find that hard.”

Andre, 48, has four children of his own.

His remarks came weeks after Snow, 73, welcomed his first child with his wife Dr Precious Lunga, 46. yahoo